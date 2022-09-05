Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liz Truss: the financial whirlwind facing the new prime minister

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City, University of London
Share this article
With the keys to Number 10 now in her handbag, will the new PM really give the UK a dose of supply-side economics?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Liz Truss to become British prime minister: a laser-like focus on delivery is needed after the chaos of the Boris Johnson years
~ Liz Truss faces a financial whirlwind – will her plans for the economy work?
~ UK energy crisis: why rationing is likely to happen this winter, whether Liz Truss likes it or not
~ UK approves 'poo transplant' to treat antibiotic resistant superbugs
~ Ethereum: second biggest cryptocurrency to cut energy use by over 99%, but the industry still has a long way to go
~ VAR: I used motion capture technology to show why the Premier League gets tight offside decisions wrong
~ Who is Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister?
~ Liz Truss: these two daunting challenges sit right at the top of the new prime minister's in-tray
~ Liz Truss becomes British prime minister: a laser-like focus on delivery is needed after the chaos of the Boris Johnson years
~ Liz Truss: who is the UK's new prime minister and why has she replaced Boris Johnson?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter