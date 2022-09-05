The PPE used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is getting tangled up in wildlife
By Shoshanah Jacobs, Associate Professor, Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Jackie Saturno, Research Associate, Dalhousie University
Justine Ammendolia, PhD Student, Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
Billions of face masks and other personal protective equipment have been used throughout the pandemic. Containing plastic, these items are damaging wildlife and their environments.
