Human Rights Observatory

'The entire industry is based on hunches': is Australian publishing an art, a science or a gamble?

By Katherine Day, Lecturer, Publishing, The University of Melbourne
‘Everything is random,’ the Penguin Random House CEO recently told a US court, about how the publishing business works. It all seemed to be a gamble. But is that how it works in Australia?The Conversation


© The Conversation -


