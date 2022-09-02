Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cutting COVID isolation and mask mandates will mean more damage to business and health in the long run

By Nancy Baxter, Professor and Head of Melbourne School of Population & Global Health, The University of Melbourne
C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
With the goal of ‘business as usual’, politicians will continue to reduce COVID protections without immediate consequence while transmission is low. But then the next wave will come.The Conversation


