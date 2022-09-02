Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Judicial diversity in the UK is in decline – here's why that is a problem

By Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
As long as the justice system relies on only retaining people who can afford to progress within the legal profession, racial and gender inequality will persist within its ranks.The Conversation


