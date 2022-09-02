Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School-Related Sexual Violence Cases at Alarming Levels in Ecuador

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The flag of Ecuador.  An alarming number of children are exposed to sexual violence in their schools and on their way to school in Ecuador. This week, Ecuadorian media reported on allegations of a rural school teacher accused of sexually abusing around 30 girls in his class. The teacher reportedly also asked girls to send him intimate pictures on WhatsApp. Once some of the girls and their parents filed complaints, local authorities in education, the prosecutor’s office, and the police ordered his capture. Additionally, in August, when Ecuador marked its national day…


© Human Rights Watch -


