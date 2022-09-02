Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian Soldiers Arrested for Killing 4 Papuans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A statue of two traditional Papuan wood drums, called “tifa,” near the airport in Timika, Papua, Indonesia. © 2016 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch Authorities arrested six Indonesian soldiers this week suspected in the killing and mutilation of four Indigenous Papuans in Indonesia’s West Papua province. The bodies of the four men were discovered on August 26 by local residents of Iwaka village, outside the town of Timika, in sacks floating down the Pigapu River. The victims were identified as Irian Nirigi, a local village leader, Arnold Lokbere, Atis Tini, and Kelemanus…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


