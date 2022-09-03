Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Canadians should be concerned about intensifying violence in Congo

By Christina Clark-Kazak, Associate Professor, Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Canada is connected to the Democratic Republic of Congo through the global economy, international peacekeeping efforts and migration. We must not ignore violence because it’s far away.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Impressive rafting skills': the 8-million-year old origin story of how rodents colonised Australia
~ Cutting COVID isolation and mask mandates will mean more damage to business and health in the long run
~ Mikhail Gorbachev's death brings many tributes – but his legacy in Africa remains ambiguous
~ Mississippi Water Crisis a Failure Decades in the Making
~ Cost of living: four ways to stop banks and companies using complex maths against you
~ How the Premier League's wealth funded a revolution in training technology
~ Pakistan floods: what role did climate change play?
~ UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here's why
~ Why defusing 'carbon bombs' offers a promising new agenda for tackling climate change
~ Modern slavery: how a drama project in Ghana educates communities through the stories of survivors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter