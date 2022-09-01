Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Will omicron-specific booster shots be more effective at combating COVID-19? 5 questions answered

By Prakash Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Mitzi Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
The FDA’s authorization of the reformulated COVID-19 booster shots represents a major step in the effort to get more Americans boosted.The Conversation


