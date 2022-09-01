Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Wolf Warrior II: what the blockbuster movie tells us about China's views on Africa

By Yu Xiang, Assistant Professor, Shanghai University
Jinpu Wang, Doctoral Researcher, Department of Sociology, Syracuse University
The Chinese film Wolf Warrior II (2017) has been a runaway success – even though it contains controversial expressions of Chinese nationalism and racist stereotypes of Africans. It is one of the most commercially successful Chinese movies, having grossed over US$800 million at the Chinese box office. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens has performed better…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


