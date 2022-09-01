Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#JusticeForElaha Takes on Taliban Violence against Women

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Elaha Dilawarzai alleges in a video that she was subjected to forced marriage and other violence by a then-senior Taliban official in Afghanistan. Source: https://twitter.com/aamajnews_EN/status/1564564151086850053?s=20&t=9mRIuTgYtkjJCzy3HFfHUw “After publishing this video, it’s possible that no one will see me again, I might die,” said Elaha Dilawarzai, an Afghan medical student, in a video that surfaced on social media on August 30. “It’s better to die once than to die a thousand times.” In the video, Elaha says her father worked for the previous Afghan government’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Kenya’s corporate sector keeps violating copyright laws on image rights
~ Black girls are 4.19 times more likely to get suspended than white girls – and hiring more teachers of color is only part of the solution
~ Did Twitter ignore basic security measures? A cybersecurity expert explains a whistleblower's claims
~ Most human embryos naturally die after conception – restrictive abortion laws fail to take this embryo loss into account
~ 50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court's ruling continues to guide execution debate
~ The most cost-effective energy efficiency investments you can make – and how the new Inflation Reduction Act could help
~ Will omicron-specific booster shots be effective at combating COVID-19? 5 questions answered
~ Gorbachev and glasnost: how his fragile legacy of free speech has been destroyed by Putin
~ Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power – a cheat’s guide to Middle-earth before you watch the new show
~ The cost of living crisis has been many years in the making – but politicians on both sides ignore this
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter