The cost of living crisis has been many years in the making – but politicians on both sides ignore this
By Kevin Albertson, Professor of Economics, Manchester Metropolitan University
Stevienna de Saille, Lecturer, Department of Sociological Studies, University of Sheffield
Everyone is talking about how to alleviate energy prices this winter, but no one acknowledges that the average household has been getting poorer for more than a decade.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 1st 2022