Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Huthis ‘suffocating’ women with requirement for male guardians

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Huthi de facto authorities must end their mahram (male guardian) requirement, which bans women from travelling without a male guardian or evidence of their written approval across governorates under Huthi control or to other areas of Yemen, Amnesty International said today.      Increasingly since April, tightened Huthi restrictions have hindered Yemeni women from carrying […] The post Yemen: Huthis ‘suffocating’ women with requirement for male guardians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power – a cheat’s guide to Middle-earth before you watch the new show
~ The cost of living crisis has been many years in the making – but politicians on both sides ignore this
~ How to get to full employment: Ross Garnaut's address to the jobs summit
~ Grattan on Friday: Should Anthony Albanese keep his word on the Stage 3 tax cuts?
~ #FreeOurDaughters: ending Female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria
~ Government to legislate for multi-employer bargaining, strengthening push for wage increases
~ Jason Clare has just put the Australian Research Council on notice. This brings (some) good news for academics
~ Who's the best doctor for a tummy tuck or eyelid surgery? The latest review doesn't actually say
~ Indonesia's energy subsidy dilemma: how can the government better protect the poor?
~ Mental wealth and jobs: without it, we're just pouring water into a leaking bucket
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter