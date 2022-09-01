Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Albanese announces more than $1 billion in federal-state TAFE funding

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation's politics team.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ #FreeOurDaughters: ending Female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria
~ Government to legislate for multi-employer bargaining, strengthening push for wage increases
~ Jason Clare has just put the Australian Research Council on notice. This brings (some) good news for academics
~ Who's the best doctor for a tummy tuck or eyelid surgery? The latest review doesn't actually say
~ Indonesia's energy subsidy dilemma: how can the government better protect the poor?
~ Mental wealth and jobs: without it, we're just pouring water into a leaking bucket
~ Forcible Transfer of Ukrainians to Russia
~ The surprising history of how electric vehicles have played the long game and won
~ Look where Australia’s ‘1 million empty homes’ are and why they're vacant – they're not a simple solution to housing need
~ The jobs summit needs to think big: here are 3 priorities for future-proofing Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter