Mental wealth and jobs: without it, we're just pouring water into a leaking bucket
By John Buchanan, Professor, Discipline of Business Information Systems, University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
Ian Hickie, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Sydney
Jo-An Occhipinti, Assoc. Professor and Head of Systems Modelling, Simulation & Data Science, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
Mental wealth – the social and economic value of mental health – is the one big item missing from the agenda at the jobs summit.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 1st 2022