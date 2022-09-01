Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Forcible Transfer of Ukrainians to Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A bus full of Ukrainians being transferred to Taganrog, Russia from the “DNR,” February 2022. © 2022 ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images (Kyiv, September 1, 2022) – Russian and Russian-affiliated forces have been forcibly transferring Ukrainian civilians, including those fleeing hostilities, to the Russian Federation or areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 71-page report, “‘We Had No Choice’: ‘Filtration’ and the Crime of Forcibly Transferring Ukrainian Civilians to Russia,” documents the transfers of Ukrainian…


© Human Rights Watch


