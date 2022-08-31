Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad & Tobago at 60: Celebration and contemplation

By Janine Mendes-Franco
"On an anniversary of independence, we mark transition from being a colony. [...] We breathe into a vision for who we want to be and what we still must achieve."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


