Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Long-delayed UN report must spur accountability for crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the long-awaited release of the UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights’ report on serious human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said:  “This 46-page document lays bare the scale and severity of the human rights violations taking place in Xinjiang – which Amnesty […] The post China: Long-delayed UN report must spur accountability for crimes against humanity in Xinjiang appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago at 60: Celebration and contemplation
~ Scientists release world-first DNA map of an endangered Australian mouse, and it will help to save it
~ Albanese announces more than $1 billion in federal-state TAFE funding
~ China: New UN Report Alleges Crimes Against Humanity
~ An idea for the jobs summit: axing the 'business investment' visa would save Australia $119 billion over three decades
~ When you change jobs, you get more pay – but the increase is less than it used to be
~ Creative skills will be crucial to the future of work. They should take centre stage at the jobs summit
~ More Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children have ear and hearing problems – and it's easy to mistake for bad behaviour
~ The 'yuck factor' pushes a premier towards desalination yet again, but history suggests recycled water's time has come
~ Reactions to Marin and Albanese show how women's alcohol consumption is treated differently from men's
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter