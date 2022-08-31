The 'yuck factor' pushes a premier towards desalination yet again, but history suggests recycled water's time has come
By Margaret Cook, Lecturer in History, University of the Sunshine Coast
Andrea Gaynor, Professor of History, The University of Western Australia
Lionel Frost, Associate Professor of Economics, Monash University
Peter Spearritt, Emeritus Professor, School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry, The University of Queensland
Ruth Morgan, Associate Professor of History, Australian National University
Australian politicians have a history of opting for high-cost, high-emissions desalination projects. The Queensland government is still wary of using the largely untapped resource of recycled water.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022