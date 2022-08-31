Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 'yuck factor' pushes a premier towards desalination yet again, but history suggests recycled water's time has come

By Margaret Cook, Lecturer in History, University of the Sunshine Coast
Andrea Gaynor, Professor of History, The University of Western Australia
Lionel Frost, Associate Professor of Economics, Monash University
Peter Spearritt, Emeritus Professor, School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry, The University of Queensland
Ruth Morgan, Associate Professor of History, Australian National University
Australian politicians have a history of opting for high-cost, high-emissions desalination projects. The Queensland government is still wary of using the largely untapped resource of recycled water.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


