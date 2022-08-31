Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
By Peter C. Kjærgaard, Professor of Evolutionary History and Director, Natural History Museum of Denmark, University of Copenhagen
Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Trine Kellberg Nielsen, Associate Professor, Department of Archeology and Heritage Studies, Aarhus University
Neanderthals have served as a reflection of our own humanity since they were first discovered in 1856. What we think we know about them has been shaped and moulded to fit our cultural trends, social norms and scientific standards. They have changed from diseased specimens to primitive sub-human lumbering cousins to advanced humans.
We now know Homo neanderthalensis were very similar to ourselves…
