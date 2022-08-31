Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways the metaverse could be revolutionary for people with disabilities

By Vanja Garaj, Director of Research and Reader in Design, Brunel University London
John Dudley, Research associate, University of Cambridge
Per Ola Kristensson, Professor of Interactive Systems Engineering, University of Cambridge
The invention of the world wide web in 1989 eventually brought about life-changing tools for everyone who can access it. Some of these tools, such as online banking, shopping and communication, have vastly improved the accessibility of daily life for people with disabilities, as well as older people.

The concept of virtual…The Conversation


