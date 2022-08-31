Foot-and-mouth disease: the gaps in South Africa's efforts to keep it under control
By Melvyn Quan, Associate professor, University of Pretoria
Rebone Moerane, HoD Production Animal Studies, Senior Lecturer in Animal Disease Control and Primary Animal Health Care, University of Pretoria
In mid August, South Africa’s minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza responded to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease with a nationwide ban on the movement of cattle for 21 days. By late August, 127 cases of the disease had been recorded in six of the country’s nine provinces. The Conversation Africa spoke with Rebone Moerane and Melvyn Quan about the disease, its effects and the government’s mitigation strategies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022