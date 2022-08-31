Expanding Alzheimer's research with primates could overcome the problem with treatments that show promise in mice but don't help humans
By Agnès Lacreuse, Professor of Behavioral Neuroscience, UMass Amherst
Allyson J. Bennett, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Amanda M. Dettmer, Associate Research Scientist, Yale University
Nonhuman primates like rhesus monkeys share certain characteristics with people that may make them better study subjects than mice for research on neurodegenerative diseases.
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022