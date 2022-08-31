Tolerance.ca
A Beginner’s Guide to Grief: joy and sadness belong together in this new Australian ‘traumedy’

By Sian Mitchell, Lecturer, Film, Television and Animation, Deakin University
Review: A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, directed by Renée Mao

We all experience grief in different ways. It is a powerful force that can affect our daily lives, making the simplest task feel difficult, at best, or entirely insurmountable at worst.

Grief is messy, surprising, revealing and honest at different times and all at once.

This is what lies at the heart of the SBS comedy A Beginner’s Guide to Grief.

Written by its star, Anna Lindner, and directed by Renée Mao, the six 12-minute episodes follow Harriet “Harry” Wylde as she navigates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


