Human Rights Observatory

Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans unlawfully returned after coming under fire at borders

By Amnesty International
Iranian and Turkish security forces have repeatedly pushed back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders to reach safety, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children, Amnesty International said today. In a new report, They don’t treat us like humans, the organization also documents numerous instances – mostly at the Iranian border – where […] The post Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans unlawfully returned after coming under fire at borders  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


