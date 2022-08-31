Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: End Use of Terrorism Law Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters in Colombo call for the release of student activists detained under Sri Lanka’s counterterrorism legislation, August 30, 2022. © 2022 Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe should immediately end the use of draconian counterterrorism laws to target peaceful protesters and release those in custody, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities detained three student activists who participated in an August 18, 2022 demonstration under the abusive Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which allows up to a year’s…


© Human Rights Watch -


