Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Addressing athlete abuse in Canadian sport requires internal change and external investigators

By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
The federal government has created a Sport Integrity Commissioner to help athletes dealing with abuse. But for change to be meaningful, third-party investigators must be part of the process.The Conversation


