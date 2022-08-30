Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'A clear victory for dogged investigative journalism': Chris Dawson found guilty of murdering wife Lynette in 1982

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor of Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia
Share this article
It’s highly unusual for a journalist to pursue someone he thinks has been involved in foul play by publishing a popular podcast. But the trial verdict will give Hedley Thomas enormous gratification.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Haacaaluu Hundeesaa: sublime Ethiopian singer who inspired Oromo struggle protesters
~ Kenya's parliament and senate: how will they work together if there's no clear majority?
~ Treasurer Chalmers on boosting migration and a 'resilience' budget
~ Summit cheat sheet: what is productivity, and how well does it measure what we do?
~ Monkeypox – the next global vaccine equity failure?
~ Should states cut COVID isolation from 7 to 5 days? Here's what they'll need to consider
~ ‘One of the most progressive and environmentally conscious legal texts on the planet’: Chile’s proposed constitution and its lessons for Australia
~ Egypt: New Videos of North Sinai Executions
~ Across Africa, Many Young Mothers Face Education Barriers
~ Jacques-Louis David's The Lictors Bringing to Brutus the Bodies of his Dead Sons is a gruesome and compelling painting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter