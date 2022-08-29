Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

When remains are found in a suitcase, forensics can learn a lot from the insects trapped within

By Paola Magni, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, Murdoch University
The remains of murder victims often turn up in suitcases, bins, and similar items. Forensic researchers in Australia are leading the way in helping to solve such cases.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


