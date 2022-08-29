Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Allow UN to Assist ‘Disappearance’ Inquiries

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives hold portraits of their missing family members during protest rally on behalf of victims of enforced disappearance by security forces, in front of National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 20, 2022. © 2022 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Bangladesh authorities should heed international calls for transparent, independent investigations into enforced disappearances, Human Rights Watch said today on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. On August 14, 2022, Netra news – which is blocked in Bangladesh – published a…


© Human Rights Watch -


