Across Africa, Many Young Mothers Face Education Barriers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pregnant girls and young mothers face high levels of stigma from their peers at school, from school officials, and from their community. A lack of gender-sensitive instruction, and discriminatory attitudes in the school setting contribute to students dropping out and discourage students from re-enrolling. © 2022 Ojima Abalaka for Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – Adolescent girls in nearly one-third of African countries who are pregnant face significant legal and policy barriers to continuing their formal education, Human Rights Watch said today. Most African governments,…


© Human Rights Watch -


