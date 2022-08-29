Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Starting post-secondary school with a complex health condition: 5 tips for students, plus 5 ways institutions can help

By Jasmine Mah, MD (Internal Medicine Resident) & PhD candidate (Focus on Geriatrics), Dalhousie University
Kaitlin Sibbald, PhD in Health Candidate, Dalhousie University
The transition to university or college is an exciting time for many young adults, but it can also be demanding and stressful. Young adults living with complex health conditions may face unique challenges with this transition.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


