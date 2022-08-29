Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracies are fragile. Australians must act urgently to safeguard ours

By Carolyn Holbrook, Senior Lecturer in History, Deakin University
Share this article
Australia has a great story to tell about its democracy – recent events have shown the importance of understanding and celebrating that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Starting post-secondary school with a complex health condition: 5 tips for students, plus 5 ways institutions can help
~ Microcredentials and mentoring: How universities can boost student employability
~ Ghoulishness, depravity and stupidity: welcome to the world of Ottessa Moshfegh's Lapvona
~ 'If we stop communicating, Putin wins. Propaganda wins': how a Norwegian organisation is supporting Russian protest art
~ Why unions and small business want industry bargaining from the jobs summit – and big business doesn't
~ A fast fix for the jobs summit: let retirees work without docking their pension
~ We need to change how antibiotics target bugs if we want them to keep working
~ Too many people drop out of teaching degrees – here are 4 ways to keep them studying
~ 7-star housing is a step towards zero carbon – but there's much more to do, starting with existing homes
~ The US has ruled all taxpayer-funded research must be free to read. What's the benefit of open access?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter