Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need to change how antibiotics target bugs if we want them to keep working

By Roy Robins-Browne, Honorary Professorial Fellow, medical microbiology, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Most antibiotics work by killing bacteria. But this also helps them to become resistant. If we render bacteria harmless to us, rather than kill them, it’s a win-win.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Starting post-secondary school with a complex health condition: 5 tips for students, plus 5 ways institutions can help
~ Microcredentials and mentoring: How universities can boost student employability
~ Ghoulishness, depravity and stupidity: welcome to the world of Ottessa Moshfegh's Lapvona
~ Democracies are fragile. Australians must act urgently to safeguard ours
~ 'If we stop communicating, Putin wins. Propaganda wins': how a Norwegian organisation is supporting Russian protest art
~ Why unions and small business want industry bargaining from the jobs summit – and big business doesn't
~ A fast fix for the jobs summit: let retirees work without docking their pension
~ Too many people drop out of teaching degrees – here are 4 ways to keep them studying
~ 7-star housing is a step towards zero carbon – but there's much more to do, starting with existing homes
~ The US has ruled all taxpayer-funded research must be free to read. What's the benefit of open access?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter