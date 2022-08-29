Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reviewing three Nollywood movies that broke the mold

By Hallefidel Amarachi Onwuraokoye
Share this article
A review of Nigeria’s top movies: “Wedding Party,” “King of Boys,” and “Chief Daddy.” Nollywood films are now recognized around the world, paving the way for the new Nigerian cinema.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Foreign policy and the Albanese government’s first 100 days
~ The Anglican split: why has sexuality become so important to conservative Christians?
~ 'Matter of national destiny': China’s energy crisis sees the world’s top emitter investing in more coal
~ China’s COVID tests carry on despite heatwaves, droughts, power cuts and wildfires
~ Get out your glitter and head down the Atlanta Highway – the B-52s are setting out on their final dance party!
~ 'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost
~ Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
~ Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
~ Yemen: Houthis Should Urgently Open Taizz Roads
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Deadly Air Pollution Killing Thousands
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter