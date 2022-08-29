Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s COVID tests carry on despite heatwaves, droughts, power cuts and wildfires

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
China has been hit with the most severe heatwave and drought in its history. However, the natural disasters have not deterred the country from conducting widespread COVID-19 tests.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Get out your glitter and head down the Atlanta Highway – the B-52s are setting out on their final dance party!
~ 'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost
~ Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
~ Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
~ Yemen: Houthis Should Urgently Open Taizz Roads
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Deadly Air Pollution Killing Thousands
~ Mexico: Extending Military Policing Threatens Rights
~ NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage -- and it's pushing leatherbacks closer to extinction
~ A witty memoir of taking on the family farm reckons with Indigenous dispossession and climate change
~ Have we seen the last of $2 petrol for a while?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter