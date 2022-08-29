Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A witty memoir of taking on the family farm reckons with Indigenous dispossession and climate change

By Catie Gressier, Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Sam Vincent’s new book is a comic portrait of a farming apprenticeship, an interrogation of industrial agriculture and an example of how farmers are connecting with the land’s traditional owners.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China’s COVID tests carry on despite heatwaves, droughts, power cuts and wildfires
~ Get out your glitter and head down the Atlanta Highway – the B-52s are setting out on their final dance party!
~ 'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost
~ Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
~ Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
~ Yemen: Houthis Should Urgently Open Taizz Roads
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Deadly Air Pollution Killing Thousands
~ Mexico: Extending Military Policing Threatens Rights
~ NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage -- and it's pushing leatherbacks closer to extinction
~ Have we seen the last of $2 petrol for a while?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter