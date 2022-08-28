Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, the arrest of a popular singer prompts debate on the justice system and more

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Gülşen's arrest prompted her fans and rights activists to accuse the state of a disproportionate justice system, as well as steering the country in a more conservative direction.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


