Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FBI's Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit reveals how Trump may have compromised national security – a legal expert answers 5 key questions

By Clark D. Cunningham, W. Lee Burge Chair in Law & Ethics; Director, National Institute for Teaching Ethics & Professionalism, Georgia State University
Share this article
A search warrant expert breaks down the affidavit the FBI used to search Mar-a-Lago, and the national security concerns it presents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hadraawi: the most famed poet in Somalia, the land of the poets
~ Slime is all around and inside you – new research on its origins offers insight into genetic evolution
~ NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the Moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth's orbit – here's what to expect and why it's important
~ US: Significant Plan by Pentagon to Protect Civilians
~ ‘He was the best of us': Trinidad & Tobago mourns the loss of veteran radio personality David Elcock
~ Macron en Afrique : un revirement cynique pour réparer les préjudices liés au passé colonial tout en gardant une mainmise sur le continent
~ 'Tomato flu' outbreak in India – here's what it really is
~ Plagues of wasps? A scientist explains why you shouldn't panic about rumours of rising populations
~ Extensive algal blooms in England's lakes: here's why
~ Climate change: why tech companies must address emissions caused by streaming and scrolling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter