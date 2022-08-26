Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Significant Plan by Pentagon to Protect Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at the Pentagon, July 20, 2022, in Washington. © 2022 AP Photo/Alex Brandon (Washington, DC) – The United States Defense Department plan released on August 25, 2022, has the potential to reduce US military harm to civilians in armed conflict, Human Rights Watch said today. The Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan follows a January memorandum from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directing the Pentagon to address civilian harm caused by US military operations. It is the first effort in the department’s history to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hadraawi: the most famed poet in Somalia, the land of the poets
~ Slime is all around and inside you – new research on its origins offers insight into genetic evolution
~ NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the Moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth's orbit – here's what to expect and why it's important
~ FBI's Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit reveals how Trump may have compromised national security – a legal expert answers 5 key questions
~ ‘He was the best of us': Trinidad & Tobago mourns the loss of veteran radio personality David Elcock
~ Macron en Afrique : un revirement cynique pour réparer les préjudices liés au passé colonial tout en gardant une mainmise sur le continent
~ 'Tomato flu' outbreak in India – here's what it really is
~ Plagues of wasps? A scientist explains why you shouldn't panic about rumours of rising populations
~ Extensive algal blooms in England's lakes: here's why
~ Climate change: why tech companies must address emissions caused by streaming and scrolling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter