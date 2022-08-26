Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Extensive algal blooms in England's lakes: here's why

By Stephen Thackeray, Lake Ecologist and Modeller, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology
This year has seen growing public concern over the state of England’s largest lake, Windermere. Campaigners, local residents and visitors have reported extensive blooms of blue-green algae at the site, with concern for its impact on health and ecology.

Somewhat misleadingly, blue-green algae are not actually algae. They are a type of bacteria, called cyanobacteria, which use sunlight to obtain energy and grow. There are many species…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


