Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Festivals must do more to address sexual violence

By Hannah Bows, Associate Professor in Criminal Law, Durham University
Share this article
Music festivals are important cultural and economic events. They have become symbols of the British summertime.

However, festival spaces are not equal spaces. Festival lineups remain dominated by men, and female festivalgoers are also not free to enjoy festivals in the same way as men. In 2018 a poll conducted by YouGov found…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: Looking at the roles of Luhut, Rini Soemarno and Ridwan Kamil in securing China-Indonesia relationship
~ London 2012 Paralympics was not a gamechanger for disabled people's sports participation – here's why
~ Deplatforming online extremists reduces their followers – but there's a price
~ 'Are we nearly there yet?': why long car journeys are so excruciating for your kids
~ Ukraine: Russian sham trials of prisoners of war in Mariupol ‘illegal and unacceptable’
~ 'Let's just do it': how do e-changers feel about having left the city now lockdowns are over?
~ Sacred Aboriginal sites are yet again at risk in the Pilbara. But tourism can help protect Australia’s rich cultural heritage
~ Unintended, but not unanticipated: coercive control laws will disadvantage First Nations women
~ Former High Court judge Virginia Bell to investigate Morrison's secret ministries
~ Belvoir's Tell Me I'm Here looks at the impact of mental illness on the whole family. It is a wrenching and beautiful work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter