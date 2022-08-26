Tolerance.ca
'Are we nearly there yet?': why long car journeys are so excruciating for your kids

By Ruth Ogden, Reader in Experimental Psychology, Liverpool John Moores University
As we approach the end of the school holidays, parents across the country are saying the same thing: “If I had a pound for every time I heard ‘are we nearly there yet?’, I’d be rich.”

Having three young children myself, I know only too well the feeling of dread when, 30 minutes into a five-hour drive, the interrogation begins.

In our family, it starts quite politely. “Mummy, are we nearly there yet?” drifts over from the back seats. But this approach is rapidly replaced by an aggressive cross-examination, picking apart how much longer I previously said was left of the journey…The Conversation


