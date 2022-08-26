Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Let's just do it': how do e-changers feel about having left the city now lockdowns are over?

By Tania Lewis, Professor of Media and Communication and Co-Director, Digital Ethnography Research Centre, RMIT University
Andrew Glover, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Sustainable Urban Precincts Project, RMIT University
Julian Waters-Lynch, Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Organisational Design, RMIT University
Can we now work from anywhere with an internet connection? We interviewed workers who left the city but held onto their jobs to see how they fared. One year on, some had no regrets. Others moved back.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


