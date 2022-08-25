Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The federal government's plan to cut fertilizer emissions will not threaten food security

By Michael von Massow, Associate Professor, Food Economics, University of Guelph
Alfons Weersink, Professor, Dept of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Guelph
Claudia Wagner-Riddle, Professor, School of Environmental Sciences, University of Guelph
The federal government’s plan to cut fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 has garnered significant attention from farmers, agriculture organizations and other industry stakeholders.

Some have argued that the emissions reduction target will…The Conversation


