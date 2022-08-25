Counting from left to right feels ‘natural’ – but new research shows our brains count faster from bottom to top
By Luke Greenacre, Senior lecturer in marketing, Monash University
Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Monash University
Jair Garcia, Researcher and analyst, Monash University
Scarlett Howard, Lecturer, Monash University
Horizontal number lines are often the default option – but our brains may process numbers more quickly in a vertical arrangement.
