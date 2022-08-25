Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's efforts to help victims of trafficking are failing. We found out why

By Uwafiokun Idemudia, Professor of African Studies and International Development Studies, York University, Canada
Share this article
Most countries have anti-trafficking laws, policies and programmes to prevent human trafficking. There are also international treaties to address the problem. Yet it’s still thriving.

Human trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, harbouring and control of a person using force and other methods of coercion. The aim is to exploit them. It could be through prostitution or sexual exploitation, forced labour, forced marriage, indentured servitude, and the removal and sale of human organs.

It is also described as a form of modern slavery.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies – but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia
~ New restrictions on abortion care will have psychological harms -- here's what research shows will happen in post-Roe America
~ What's behind America's pickle craze?
~ Jews are leaving Russia again – is history repeating itself?
~ Social media ads are about to change – how new rules on content marketing will affect what you see and share
~ 4 reasons why abortion laws often clash with the majority's preferences in the US, from constitutional design to low voter turnout
~ Chad is making a huge effort to find peace: Chadians aren't convinced it will work
~ Storing cattle feed can improve milk and meat yields: why African farmers aren't doing it
~ Unable to emigrate and not welcome at home: The Azerbaijani political refugees in limbo
~ Iranian women’s rights activists face new online threats
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter