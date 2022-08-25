Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GCSEs: how gender norms influence what young people choose to study at school

By Francis Farrell, Senior Lecturer in Theology & Religion, Edge Hill University
Share this article
There is a gender divide in the subjects teenagers choose to study. In 2022, 63% of UK GCSE candidates taking full-course Physical Education (PE) for GCSE were male. For Art and Design subjects, though, boys made up only 35% of the students taking the subject.

The subjects students choose to study carry gender meanings. Research on boys and education has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Unable to emigrate and not welcome at home: The Azerbaijani political refugees in limbo
~ Iranian women’s rights activists face new online threats
~ Whistleblowing is a service to society: Interview with Disruption Network Lab director Tatiana Bazzichelli
~ Five books you'll like if you love The Odyssey
~ Cost of living crisis: what are your rights if your landlord wants to increase your rent?
~ Grattan on Friday: Can Albanese government wring consensus from union-business impasse over industrial relations?
~ Artemis 1: maiden flight of spacecraft set to take humans back to the Moon – here's what needs to go right
~ Chautauqua, where Salman Rushdie was attacked, has a long history of promoting free speech and learning for the public good
~ New restrictions on abortion care will have psychological harms - here's what research shows will happen in post-Roe America
~ Conviction of two Michigan kidnap plotters highlights danger of violent conspiracies to US democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter