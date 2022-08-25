Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is oral cancer, the condition John Farnham is being treated for?

By Caroline Baker, Speech Pathology Research and Clinical Practice Lead, Monash Health; Adjunct research fellow, La Trobe University
Abby Foster, Allied Health Research Advisor; Adjunct research fellow, School of Primary & Allied Health Care, Monash University
Rebecca Nund, Lecturer in Speech Pathology, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Seventy three-year-old Australian music icon John Farnham is in a stable condition in intensive care after undergoing surgery to remove an oral cancer. Farnham’s family paid tribute to the health-care professionals after more than 11 hours of surgery on Tuesday.



Farnham’s diagnosis comes as a shock to many, there is little public awareness about oral cancer and the broader range of head and neck cancers.

So what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia
~ Women refugees fleeing violence seek safety in South Africa: but they don't find it
~ The inside story of the CIA v Russia – from cold war conspiracy to 'black' propaganda in Ukraine
~ Why 'mercy' killing wild animals is so controversial
~ Macron in Africa: a cynical twist to repair the colonial past while keeping a tight grip
~ Saving the high street: three ways community businesses can kickstart a revival
~ Growing Civilian Toll from Russian Cluster Munition Attacks
~ Alhassan Alidu is uplifting the Moore language by bringing it online
~ Spare a thought for air-conditioning repair people. As the planet warms, they're really up against it
~ What the High Court decision on filming animals in farms and abattoirs really means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter