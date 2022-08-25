What is oral cancer, the condition John Farnham is being treated for?
By Caroline Baker, Speech Pathology Research and Clinical Practice Lead, Monash Health; Adjunct research fellow, La Trobe University
Abby Foster, Allied Health Research Advisor; Adjunct research fellow, School of Primary & Allied Health Care, Monash University
Rebecca Nund, Lecturer in Speech Pathology, The University of Queensland
Seventy three-year-old Australian music icon John Farnham is in a stable condition in intensive care after undergoing surgery to remove an oral cancer. Farnham’s family paid tribute to the health-care professionals after more than 11 hours of surgery on Tuesday.
Farnham’s diagnosis comes as a shock to many, there is little public awareness about oral cancer and the broader range of head and neck cancers.
So what…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 25, 2022