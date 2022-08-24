Student loan forgiveness – experts on banking, public spending and education policy look at the impact of Biden's plan
By Terri Friedline, Associate Professor of Social Work, University of Michigan
Dominique Baker, Assistant Professor of Education Policy, Southern Methodist University
John W. Diamond, Director, Center for Public Finance at Rice University's Baker Institute, Edward A. and Hermena Hancock Kelly Fellow in Public Finance, Adjunct Professor of Economics, Rice University
Biden’s plan would provide up to $10,000 in relief for individuals who earn less than $125,000 a year – $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 24, 2022